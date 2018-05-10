Green fail to tame Tigers as they end with a defeat

Crawley Green brought the curtain down on the SSML Premier Division season, with a 3-2 defeat against London Tiers, their last game at Barton Rovers FC.

The Maroons have been ground-sharing at Sharpenoe Road for 11 years, winning two promotions in that time, but will now play at Luton Town’s Brache facility next campaign.

Up against the same side that Crawley had lost 1-0 to on Tuesday night, the hosts gave young goalkeeper Josh Deacon his first team debut.

Tigers took the lead on six minutes, when Ibrahim Lukulayi latched on to a ball over the top and beat Deacon.

Tyler Ingham and Craig Meyrick went close, but Tigers were 2-0 in front on the half hour when Lukulayi raced away to lob home.

Less than a minute later Crawley were back in the game as Rhys Calvano played in Cameron Veazey who shot first time past Luciano Martins.

Just before the break, keeper Martins handled the ball outside his area, but was only shown yellow, as he then made a fine save from Charlie Clayton’s ensuing free kick.

Seven minutes into the second Crawley had another dose of bad luck, as an offside-looking Linor Krasniqi went clear, rounded Deacon and crossed for Paulo Alves, who also appeared offside, to tap the ball over the line.

To their credit Crawley fought their way back into the game and reduced the arrears after 68 minutes.

Kyle Lincoln sent over a free kick from the left and Tyler Ingham headed past Martins to make it 3-2.

Veazey scuffed a shot at Martins, while Deacon made a fine save from Denis Nortey.

Late on, Green had their best chance when Sam Willett and Calvano combined to set up Ingham who shot over from close range when he should have scored.

Crawley Green’s Presentation Evening for the Saturday and Sunday sides is at Crawley Green Sports & Social Club on Friday, May 18, starting at 7.30pm.