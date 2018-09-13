Green hit five past 61 FC in Challenge Trophy

A purple patch of three in goals in four minutes saw Crawley Green hammer The 61 FC (Luton) 5-0 in their SSML Challenge Trophy encounter on Tuesday night.

Making five changes from the weekend, Crawley started slowly, as the visitors went close as Seweryn Buczkowski’s header was turned behind by Bart Pedrycz.

Minutes later Buczkowski was in action again but his close range shot from a free kick was well saved by Pedrycz.

Bradley Currington then fired over from long range before Crawley started to get into the game.

Green replied with a good move from Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu and Jack Keating which set up Tyler Ingham who shot straight at Tom Kavanagh.

Reece Green played in Ajigbolamu who was also denied by Kavanagh, while Ingham headed over, before Crawley opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

Excellent build up play from Michael Moss and Bunker was rounded off by Ingham who drove past Kavanagh to make it 1-0.

Keating fired narrowly over the bar, as minutes later he doubled their lead after good work from Ajigbolamu.

Just 60 seconds later, Crawley had a third with the goal of the game.

Bunker and Ajigbolamu combined well down the right and Bunker finished the slick passing move.

Ajigbolamu was next to break clear down the right but he failed to convert a one on one with Kavanagh.

The visitors rallied before the break, Cayne Hazell having a goal disallowed.

After the break, 61 FC started brightly, Mashudal Kabir narrowly off target, Kwaku Aning was slicing wide.

Crawley replied with two efforts by Ajigbolamu and a shot from Aaron Morgan which went just over.

The visitors then wasted another fine opportunity when Denzil Gillard chipped wide following a good move down the right.

Ajigbolamu spurned a wonderful chance when he ballooned over, but quickly made amends on 73 minutes, latching on to Jon Cooper’s pass to make it 4-0.

Crawley completed the scoring in the 80th minute when Graham Clark headed in a cross from Sam Peverall to make it 5-0, ensuring progress into the next round.

On Saturday Crawley travel to Brackley Town Saints in the FA Vase.