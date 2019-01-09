Green stun table-toppers thanks to Jake’s double

SSML Premier Division: Tring Athletic 1 Crawley Green 2

Two goals in each half from Jake Alderson helped to secure Crawley Green a hard fought 2-1 win at table-topping Tring Athletic on Saturday.

Early on, Tring had chances, when Lee Stobbs’ shot saw Josh Mollison save well.

However, Green took the lead on eight minutes when Josh Williams made a break down the left and his cross was headed home by Alderson.

The visitors looked to double their lead, Phil Draycott’s shot saved by David Saunders.

Tring rallied as James Verney fired narrowly wide, before seeing his header collected by Mollison.

As the pressure built, Mollison kept out another shot from Stobbs and then acrobatically tipped George Ironton’s effort on to the bar.

He also denied Ashton Campbell, before Ironton drew Tring level in the 35th minute when his cross ended up in the top right corner.

Green were undaunted though as Alderson’s delivery was headed over by Tyler Ingham, with Williams’ fierce drive hammering against the woodwork.

Crawley started the second half with a long range effort from Mark Bunker that flew wide, before they led again three minutes in.

Alderson was put clear by a neat pass from Aaron Morgan and he raced through to chip Saunders and make it 2-1.

Verney and Draycott exchanged off target attempts, but Tring continued to press.

Campbell sliced a chance wide before Mollison made a flying save to tip round an effort from Kieron Turner.

Back came Crawley though, Sam Pemberton’s header was well saved by Saunders, while Draycott was felled in the area only for the referee to wave play on.

Mollison kept out another shot from Turner, as the game became frantic in the closing stages.

Crawley’s defence were well marshalled by Sam McClelland and Pemberton, with Mollison also magnificent as they ran the clock down to secure an excellent win.

This Saturday, Crawley Green travel to London Colney.