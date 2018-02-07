Green suffer a sixth straight defeat

SSML Premier Division: Oxhey Jets 4 Crawley Green 2

Crawley Green suffered their sixth successive defeat as they were blown away in the opening half hour against Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

The visitors had created three good chances early on, Aaron Browne and Charlie Clayton, twice, denied by keeper Rob Partington.

Jets then took the lead themselves, Partu Marius-Cosmin crossing for Curtis Donaldson to head home.

Dean Bull saved from Gaddiel Ntantu before Clayton had a free kick parried by Partington.

After 21 minutes the hosts doubled their advantage when Chris Blunden curled in a free kick, while it was 3-0 as Marius-Cosmin shot past Bull.

Donaldson’s effort cannoned off the bar, and he was also denied by the legs of Bull.

Crawley were back in the game though when new signing Steven Redmond’s attempt was blocked by Partington and Clayton netted.

In the second half, Crawley took the game to Jets, with Browne’s free kick blocked by Partington, Clayton heading over as did Dave McLeod.

Oxhey replied with two efforts from Blunden which were saved by Bull although they killed the game off on the hour when Shaun Foley gave the ball away and Sam Afolbi beat Bull.

Crawley pushed forward but it was not Clayton’s day as he was twice denied by Partington.

In the closing stages Browne lashed a Clayton cross narrowly past the post, but they did grab a consolation at the death, Redmond set up by Browne as he scored at the second attempt.

Green visit Welwyn tonight and host Harpenden Town at the weekend.