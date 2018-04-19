Hassall stars but Luton Ladies can’t shock the Hammers

Luton Town Ladies produced a valiant display in their FA WPL Plate final against West Ham Ladies on Sunday, eventually going down to a 5-0 defeat.

The game, played at Hednesford FC’s ground in Staffordshire, saw the Hammers look dangerous early on, with captain Rosie Kmita firing off target.

Ellie Zoepfl went close, before some stern Luton defending saw Town clear the ball off the line three times in quick succession.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes though as Amber Stobbs gave Hatters keeper Kezia Hassall little chance, firing into the net from 25 yards.

Just four minutes later it was 2-0 as Town’s defence was caught out allowing Kelly Wealthall to nip in and beat Hassall.

Hatters couldn’t find a way back into the encounter, although did test Cara Connatser once in the first half.

Moments after the break and it was 3-0 as Zoepfl collected possession and calmly slotted underneath Hassall.

She almost had her side’s fourth, hitting the post, while Kmita’s header from two yards out went wide.

Town keeper Hassall gave a fine account of herself, making crucial stops to deny Kmita, Stobbs and Zoepfl, but eventually the Irons found their fourth.

Although Hassall rushed out to meet a through ball, challenging Wealthall, the rebound fell to Kmita who calmly lobbed the covering defenders from the edge of the penalty area.

There was still time West Ham to add a fifth through Zoepfl as Luton, for whom Hassall was named player of the match, were beaten.

Luton are back in FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One action this weekend when they visit second placed Ipswich Town Ladies.

Hatters: Hassall, Byron, McKay, Webster, Kosky, Carter, Henman, Carroll, Manning, Nixon, Fensome,

Subs: Babalola, Motto, Summerfield.