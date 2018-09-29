Hatters Ladies are in seventh heaven as they see off AFC

Luton Town Ladies made serene progress past local rivals AFC Dunstable Ladies, beating them 7-0 in the SSE Womens FA Cup on Sunday.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Hatters after a string of defeats, but a much improved performance last week against league leaders Billericay Town kickstarted their campaign into life.

The hosts were looking to progress in the competition and match last seasons impressive run.

It didn’t take long for the Hatters to go 1-0 up when Aurora Ryan scored her first goal for the club from close range, converting Erica Byron’s cross.

Jess McKay then doubled the lead when she won the ball back and cleverly arrowed a shot into the bottom corner from distance.

Soon after, Zara Carroll added a third when she smashed a shot past the visiting keeper.

A good save prevented McKay from scoring her second, but Town were playing some fine football and had a well deserved advantage going into the break.

Boss Nikki Baker demanded more from her side in the second half and she duly got it when moments after the interval, Byron again was the provider, her corner allowing Nicola Henman to tower above the AFC defence and head into the roof of the net.

Byron then went on a mazy run down the left flank and finished well into the top corner to make it 5-0.

Luton were dominating and on the hunt for more goals, with the sixth arriving when Dionne Manning found McKay with a clever through ball and she scored her second of the game with a neat finish.

Byron made it 7-0 with another fine finish and was unlucky not to get her hat-trick, sending a dipping attempt just over the top.

Speaking afterwards, a more than satisfied Baker said: “I am happy to be in the hat for the next round.

“We can’t complain at 7-0 although I do feel we could have been more clinical in the final third.

“We have been working hard in training to put things right and I hope we can now take this into the league.”

Luton will now entertain Oxford City in the third round qualifying on Sunday, October 7.

The Hatters are back in FA Women’s National League South East Division One action this weekend at home to Ipswich Town Ladies who are seventh in the table.

AFC Dunstable return to the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division as they visit Peterborough Northern Star.

Luton Town Development lost 3-0 at home to Leyton Orient WFC Development in Greater London Women’s League Division One.

Houghton Athletic Ladies won 4-2 at Sherradswood Ladies in the Beds & Herts Women’s League Division One. Shakeela Hussain (2) and Emily Wilson (2) scored to put Houghton at the summit.

This weekend they visit St Albans Ladies.

AFC Dunstable Ladies Reserves host Bedwell Rangers in Division Three.