Hatters Ladies boss Baker always knew Bruton would make it to the top

Luton Town Ladies boss Nikki Baker always thought that former Hatter Lauren Bruton would go on to make a name for herself after she earned a first call-up to the England squad recently.

Bruton, who spent five years of his career at Luton between the ages of nine to 15 before moving to Arsenal, was an unused substitute during the 3-1 World Cup qualifying win out in Russia earlier this month.

Now at Reading, she became the second player from Luton to enjoy international honours, alongside Nicole Emmanuel, as Baker said: “Lauren was always a stand out player from the age of nine.

“She then went to Arsenal and it was obvious she was going to go far with her football.

“When she moved to Reading she did really well in the Super League and her call up to England is fully deserved.

“She always showed a great attitude and was a natural goalscorer.

“For us, she is the second player to go on and play for England after Nicole Emmanuel.

“We are immensely proud of both players at Luton and hope that Lauren goes on to make her full debut.”

The club now know their FA Women’s National League Division One East opponents for next season after they were announced this week.

Town will face Actonians, AFC Wimbledon, Billericay Town, Cambridge United, Crawley Wasps, Denham United, Enfield Town, Ipswich Town, Leyton Orient, Norwich City and Stevenage.

The Hatters are also currently seeking coaches for the new season to assist all three of their senior teams.

The successful applicants will hold a minimum FA Level 2 qualification and be willing to work as part of an established and very flexible management structure within the club.

For further details, email David on lutontownlfc@hotmail.co.uk.