Accrington boss felt justice wasn’t done in Luton defeat

Accrington manager John Coleman didn’t feel that justice was done during his side’s 4-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road last night.

The visitors went into the game sitting fourth in League One, with a fine away record, conceding a mere six goals in seven games.

They were clinical, more clinical than us, but I think attempts on target, we probably had more tonight. John Coleman

However, that was to all change as Luton stuck four past them, Danny Hylton notching a hat-trick, while they had 11 shots to the visitors six, seven on target against five for Stanley.

Coleman, however, said: “It was a cracking game of football, I think 4-1 didn’t do the game justice, I don’t think that reflected the chances created.

“Probably their keepers made four really good saves, our keepers made one good save and it was a great game, two great sides, having a go, making chances, passing the ball.

“Fortunately for Luton they took their chances. They were clinical, more clinical than us, but I think attempts on target, we probably had more tonight, I don’t know what the stats are.

“There was just a couple of key incidents that we were found wanting.

“We gifted them the second and third by giving away possession in dangerous areas, but they’ve got to take advantage and they did, as they’ve got good players.”

Although Hylton walked off with the match ball and the star man honours, Coleman didn’t think Town’s striker was a justified winner, saying: “Danny Hylton would get man of the match today and who am I to argue being as striker and scoring three goals?

“But I don’t think he was anywhere near in the top 10 of the best players on the pitch tonight, I think there were far better players than him tonight, but he did what he had to do.

“He has finished them well and he has done that all his career, but I don’t think there were many better players on the pitch than (Offrande) Zanzala or Sean McConville tonight.

“I thought the two of them were outstanding and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side, but things like that happen in football.

“We’ve been playing well this season, as Luton have, I love coming here, I think they’re good people as well.

“I shook hands with all their players after the game, there’s no animosity, it’s good rivalry.

“They celebrated winning like we celebrated here last year, so we’ve not got any issues with that, it’s good, it’s healthy for the game.”