Addicks boss Bowyer laughs off Jackson to Luton rumours

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has laughed off rumours surrounding his assistant Johnnie Jackson becoming Luton Town's new manager.

The Hatters are searching for a new boss after Nathan Jones left to join Stoke City on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson, 36, has been with the Addicks since 2010, making over 250 appearances for the club and was named assistant manager after retiring from playing in the summer.

He is currently 3/1 second favourite with league sponsors SkyBet for the vacancy at Kenilworth Road, but speaking to the South London Press & Mercury after Athletic's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury, when asked if was aware of the link, Bowyer said: "No. I don’t think Johnnie does either.

"Apparently, someone put something out saying Johnnie had a meeting yesterday.

"Johnnie said ‘that was a quick meeting because I wasn’t even there.’

"I don’t think there’s any truth behind it."

Former Oxford boss Michael Appleton is the new favourite at 5/2 for the job, with Jackson 3/1, Paul Hurst 3/1, Graeme Jones 5/1, Ryan Lowe 9/1 and Steve Robinson 9/1.