Angry Clarke lambasts his 'abysmal' Rovers during Hatters defeat

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke brandished his side as 'abysmal' after they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town on Saturday.

The visitors barely threatened throughout the course of 90 minutes, without a shot on target, compared to the hosts 10 attempts, with Andrew Shinnie's 62nd minute strike enough to win it.

With keeper Jack Bonham by far the stand out performer for the visitors, it left the Pirates chief hugely frustrated when speaking to the press afterwards, his side slipping to third from bottom in the table.

Clarke said: "It's a hard enough place to come and win a game when you're playing well, but we were absolutely abysmal for 45 minutes and I have take responsibility as I always do.

"Every decision I'm making at the minute is costing us but I need more from the players.

"I've made my feelings know in there and we've all got to do better.

"I've got to be he first one to hold my hands up as we're eight games into the league ad we're already in relegation fight, because too many of the players are not producing at the moment and they know that.

"There's a lot of frustration in there (dressing room) by me and a lot of anger, so things have to change, I get that, and they will do.

"I'm very concerned, I'm not going to stand here and say everything's rosy as it's nowhere near good enough for this club and it's nowhere near the standards we've set over the past four and a half years.

"For that I am accountable. Players who have come into the club aren't good enough and I do the recruitment.

"Our club is not going to be a nice happy place for the next few weeks, as I won't tolerate a performance like that.

"I'm just very disappointed that we're letting our fans down at the moment. I'm one of them - I care passionately.

"It's a worrying stat when your goalie has been your best player. We huffed and puffed second half, they didn't really create much second half, but we're nowhere near the standard, we know that, so I'm not going to paper over that crack."