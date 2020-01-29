Angry Rams boss Cocu felt his side gave the game away against Luton

Derby County manager Philip Cocu was left 'angry and upset' with his side after he felt they gave the game away when beaten 3-2 by Luton last night.

The Rams came into the fixture on the back of a seven match unbeaten run in all competitions, but had only picked up one away win in the league all season, that coming on the opening day of the campaign.

it looked like they would make it two victories on the road after taking a 63rd minute lead courtesy of Wayne Rooney's first goal for the club.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Donervon Daniels then scored within six minutes of each other to put Town 2-1 in front, but ex-Hatter Chris Martin came off the bench to head home with five to go, appearing to have salvaged Derby a point.

However, in the closing stages, Jayden Bogle put through his own net from Harry Cornick's cross to gift Luton a crucial victory, as speaking afterwards, former Barcelona midfielder Cocu said: “The loss was really unnecessary and that is why I am very angry and upset about, giving this game away in such a bad way.

“We dominated the game and as it went on we played better and better and we deserved the goal to give us the lead.

“We got the goal and from that moment, we got a warning with a good save from Ben Hamer, we were totally gone.

"Two set-pieces cost us. In the first set-piece we were reacting, we were not in the right position and that was a key moment because they got energy from it.

“Another set-piece soon afterwards saw us go behind and we had to fight back.

“We still played our football, scored a great goal to make it 2-2 but then we lose the game.

"It is impossible that we lose the game when you score such a late equaliser and then concede the third goal in such a childish way.

"It’s something that can not happen to us, especially at this stage of the competition.

"We got back again, and we know the rules of football, a late equaliser, if you can score another one, it's great, we have the win, but we're not going to lose the game.

"Then it's poor defending for the last goal, so we have ourselves to blame in this defeat.”

The Rams were also reduced to 10 men during stoppage time when Max Lowe was shown a straight red for putting his hands on referee Andy Davies, who had awarded Town an indirect free kick after his backpass was picked up by keeper Ben Hamer.

Hamer and Rooney were also shown yellow for their complaints, as Cocu could understand his players' frustrations, adding: "There was a foul committed on Max Lowe, because it was not a backpass, he was pushed, that's why the ball went to Ben Hamer.

"I think it's logical, he (Hamer) grabs the ball and wants to continue playing, then he gives the foul and the players give a reaction.

"I can understand, as it was very inconsistent how he acted in that moment, so a red card as he touched the referee on his arm."