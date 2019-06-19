Assistant manager Rutter leaves the Hatters for Greece

Luton assistant manager Steve Rutter has joined Greek Super League club Atromitos FC as assistant coach after turning down an offer to remain at Kenilworth Road under new boss Graeme Jones.

The 56-year-old, who played for and managed Yeovil Town earlier in his career, joined Town in October 2018 under previous manager Nathan Jones, staying on when Mick Harford took charge, as the Hatters won promotion to the Championship.

With Jones revealing to the Luton News he was looking to bolster his backroom staff with up to four appointments, Rutter, a former assistant and caretaker-manager at Panathinaikos, Dutch Eredivisie side Roda JC and Belgian First Division outfit KV Kortrijk, has decided to move on, as a club statement said: "It is with regret that we announce this evening that Steve Rutter has left his role as assistant-manager at Kenilworth Road to join

"Steve was made an offer to stay as part of new manager Graeme Jones’ staff, but expressed a desire to work abroad again and has opted to rejoin his former Panathinaikos boss Giannis Anastasiou at the Athens club, who have qualified for the Europa League.

"While naturally disappointed to see him depart, we would like to thank Steve immensely for his valuable contribution to the record-breaking 28-game unbeaten run that helped the Town win promotion as League One champions after joining the club last October, a period in which we suffered just three defeats.

"All at LTFC wish Steve every success for the rest of his career and look forward to seeing him back at Kenilworth Road for a visit whenever the opportunity arises."