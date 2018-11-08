Award nomination is down to teamwork for Hatters chief

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his nomination for the League One Manager of the Month award is just reward for everyone at the club.

The Luton chief is up against Coventry’s Mark Robins, Sunderland’s Jack Ross and Southend’s Chris Powell for the honour, with the winner announced tomorrow morning.

After leading his side to five wins from six games during October, while Town also triumphed in the Checkatrade Trophy against MK Dons as well, Jones said: “It’s pleasing, I know I keep saying it about this and it’s not me being coy, but if you get nominated it means your team has had a good month and that’s the be-all and end-all.

“There’s no point being bottom of the league, but I’ve had a good month and I get manager of the month, it means we’ve had a real good month and that’s a credit to everyone.

“We always say that it’s a team effort and it is, you wouldn’t get nominated if your team hasn’t got 15 out of 18 points.

“We’ve had a wonderful month, Barnsley’s the only blip on it, even the Checkatrade one, which I don’t actually think counts for manager of the month, but we had a real good win against tough opposition as well.

“So we’ve had a fantastic month and I’m proud of everyone for it.”