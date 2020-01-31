Baggies snap up Grosicki in time for Luton clash

Hull winger heads to the Hawthorns

Luton Town's opponents this weekend, West Bromwich Albion, have completed the signing of Poland international Kamil Grosicki from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old winger has seven goals and five assists already this season, including one against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, helping his former side to a 3-0 win back in September.

Grosicki has earned 73 caps for his nation and is the most productive midfielder in the Championship since the beginning of 2019 - with 14 goals and 13 assists to his name in the last 12 months.

The 31-year-old has penned an 18-month contract at The Hawthorns, joining Sheffield United's Irish international Callum Robinson in bolster Slsven Bilic's squad for their promotion push back to the Premier League.

Albion Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling said: "Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen.

"He’s always a seven out of 10 guy who will give you a nine as well.

"He’s exactly the type of player we want to be adding at this stage and as soon as he heard of our interest, there was nowhere else he wanted to come.

“He’s got great experience and is still an important member of his national squad with the Euros ahead in the summer.”