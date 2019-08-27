Barnsley boss Stendel apologises for first half display during Luton loss

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel apologised to the club's supporters for his side's display during the opening 45 minutes of their match with Luton on Saturday.

The hosts found themselves 2-0 down after just four minute, with Luton then adding a third on the half hour through Harry Cornick's close range strike.

Although Malik Wilks pulled one back with 18 minutes of the game remaining, it wasn't enough, as the Hatters held on to triumph, ending the Tykes' 29-match unbeaten league run at Oakwell in the process.

Stendel said: "I think it was the worst case that could have happened to us.

"We knew we had a good chance to get our second win, but our start wasn’t good and two goals after five minutes for Luton was more own goals than goals for them.

"After 15 minutes, the reaction from the team on the pitch was very insecure at this time and I think the performance in the first half derived from our start in the game.

"It was hard, we tried to change the feeling for the players on the pitch, but in the end, we couldn’t change the performance.

“After the game on Tuesday against Birmingham, I felt we prepared well for Luton, the atmosphere and feeling before the match was good, but our start wasn’t.

"You can’t play like this in the Championship and it was a big experience for us.

“We need to apologise for the first half; the supporters came expecting more from us especially in a home game.

"However, in the second half, there were some positives, we tried to change the result and we created more chances.

"It gave me hope that we can learn fast as a team and understand how to win in this league. We need to."