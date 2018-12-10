Barton believes Cod Army weren't 'a million miles' away from Luton

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton felt that his side weren’t ‘a million miles’ away from Luton during their 2-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Although the visitors had a side packed full of experience, including players like Dean Marney, Ross Wallace, Ched Evans and Craig Morgan, they very rarely threatened home keeper James Shea’s goal throughout.

Harry Cornick set Town on their way after 11 minutes, before Morgan’s late own goal sealed the victory, as Barton said: “Effort-wise we can't fault them, they kept chipping away, trying to get back into the game.

“These are a good side, you don't sit where they are in the table and have the record they have in this stadium without being a good side.

“We knew it was a tough task, but the most frustrating thing for us is things that happen outside of your control, conspire to give them a leg up in what was already going to be a difficult game.

“Do I think they were million miles away from us? No, I don’t.

“I’ve talked to the lads in the dressing room about making key decisions at key times, so we’ve got to dust ourselves down and learn some lessons.”

Barton was disappointed with the way in which Cornick opened the scoring early on, annoyed that his side didn’t react quickly to James Husband’s injury.

He added: “We came here with a gameplan, Hubby pulls his hamstring or has a tweak in his hamstring, and we’re down to 10 men.

“Demps (Kyle Dempsey) isn’t ready to come on for whatever reason, and that means we’re playing for a longer period than we should have done with 10 men.

“They scored at that point and then we’re chasing the game a little bit, and then the gameplan has to be adjusted as we’ve got to get in the game a little bit.

“The plan was to take the crowd away from them as they’ve got the best home record in the division, frustrate them and then as the game opened up, we would have made changes to go and win the game ourselves.

“It’s disappointing because they’re the team that’s third in the table and then there’s not really much between the two sides.”