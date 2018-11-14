Beds Police confirm no evidence of racism found at Luton Town match

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they have found no evidence of racist abuse at Luton Town’s League One fixture against Accrington Stanley last month.

During the match, a BBC Radio Lancashire commentator claimed he heard alleged racist remarks towards visiting striker Offrande Zanzala.

That was followed by assistant BBC Sport producer Karen Fazackerley, who was in the away end, alleging on Twitter that defender Michael Ihiekwe was the victim of monkey chants from Luton supporters.

Town carried out their own investigation which found that neither of the allegations had any substance, which has now been backed up by the findings from Beds Police as well.

A statement said: “We have been investigating a report of racist comments directed towards a player during the Luton Town v Accrington Stanley match at Kenilworth Road.

“Several lines of enquiry have been investigated, including interviewing witnesses and reviewing audio footage of the game and CCTV, but can’t identify any specific comments or suspects.

“We work in partnership with Luton Town Football Club with Kick It Out and Show Racism The Red Card. Racism has absolutely no place in society, and football is no exception to that.

“Any allegations of racist behaviour are taken seriously, and will be investigated appropriately to ensure the sport is family-friendly and accessible to all.”