Beds Police still investigating one allegation of racism at Luton Town match

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they are still investigating one allegation of racism at Luton Town’s match against Accrington Stanley last month.

Although appearing to clear the club of both allegations earlier this month after being unable to identify any comments or suspects when viewing audio and CC footage of the game, writing on Twitter, the official Beds Police account admitted to an element of 'confusion' over the original tweet.

They said: “We’re aware of confusion in relation to the statement we issued about allegations of racist incidents at a @LutonTown match.

"To clarify, we've filed one investigation due to no evidence, but an investigation into a separate incident is on-going and we’ll update you when we can.”

The statement then went on to read: “There were two allegations made regarding the behaviour of supporters during the match.

“In relation to alleged racist chanting, we have investigated several lines of enquiry, including interviewing witnesses and reviewing audio footage of the game and CCTV.

"We have not identified any specific comments or suspects and found no evidence of an offence being committed, so the investigation has now been filed.

"We are continuing to investigate a separate allegation of racist comments directed towards a player during the match."

During the match on Tuesday, October 23, which Luton won 4-1, a BBC Radio Lancashire commentator claimed he heard alleged racist remarks towards visiting striker Offrande Zanzala.

That was followed by assistant BBC Sport producer Karen Fazackerley, who was in the away end, alleging on Twitter that defender Michael Ihiekwe was the victim of monkey chants from Luton supporters.