Bees boss calls for Championship referees to clamp down on time-wasting after Luton defeat

Frank not impressed by the manner in which Town managed the game

Brentford boss Thomas Frank called on referees in the Championship to clamp down on time-wasting after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Luton last night.

The Bees chief was clearly frustrated by the manner in which he felt the Hatters 'managed' the game at Kenilworth Road, as the hosts picked up a priceless three points in their bid to stay up.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Frank said: "I think we need to find a way where the refs in the Championship can do better in terms of time-wasting.

"I think all teams try to manage the game, and of course we will do that if we are up 1-0 in the last few minutes as well.

"But when it’s done throughout the whole game and doing everything to break the rhythm, they need to find a way to do that better in my opinion.

"I will go against my team as well if my team does that, so it’s not moaning because we lost as I think Luton won fair and square, so it’s not to take anything away from their win.

"I just think it’s definitely not the is time this season we've met it and I know a lot of other teams have met it as well.

"I don’t think we managed to get enough tempo into the game, Luton did what they could do and they did well to get in front and do everything they could to break the rhythm of the game, which they knew they should."

After thrashing Town 7-0 in the home game at Griffin Park back in November, many had expected the promotion-chasing Bees to triumph once more, only to see Shandon Baptiste's own goal and Martin Cranie's volley stretch their winless run to four.

When asked if he was shocked that his team had been beaten on the night, Frank added: "This is the Championship, I’m not surprised.

"Luton are fighting for their lives, they have a quite good home record.

"We knew that we need to come here and show a top attitude, top concentration and play with good intensity and in the end also quality.

"When you give soft goals away it doesn't help."