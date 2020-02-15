Belief pays off for Luton chief as Tunnicliffe pops up with winner at the Riverside

Midfielder scores his first goal as Hatters defeat Middlesbrough

Luton chief Graeme Jones felt his belief in Ryan Tunnicliffe paid off as the midfielder scored the winner with his first goal for the club at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

The summer signing from Millwall had been criticised by some sections of the home support for his performance during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

However, he retained his place for Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, staying in the side at the Riverside as well, where his left footed volley on 17 minutes separated the two teams.

Jones said: “I believe in Ryan, you get to know people and he’s certainly got the talent.

"He’s certainly got the mentality, he’s got the experience for this level.

"For me, he’s been there from minute one, not always great, not always bad, but he gives us a level.

"His performances have probably mirrored the team’s performance at times, in terms of getting to know the league, getting experience in the league, because you can’t do it on your own.

"But I believe in him and it was another really solid performance from him today."