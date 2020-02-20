Berry felt away win had been coming for Luton

Middlesbrough victory ended Hatters' terrible run on the road

Midfielder Luke Berry felt that a change of mentality was key to the Hatters ending their miserable run on the road at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Going into the game, Town had suffered 12 straight defeats away from Kenilworth Road and were on the verge of equalling a club record.

However, 90 minutes and a single goal from Ryan Tunnicliffe later, meant the visitors were able to celebrate a first away triumph since September 28 when winning 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Berry felt that the result had definitely been coming with the manner in which Town had performed at Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion recently, despite ultimately being beaten in both outings.

He said: “The manager was saying a few weeks ago when we played Forest, he could feel there was a bit of mindset change.

“We didn’t go there with any fear, and I think since then, against Cardiff, I know we lost, but we should have really won that game.

“Then the other day and then today you can see we’re going into games thinking we can win.

“It’s just little details here and there and defensively we’ve been two clean sheets in two, so that’s something we can really build on.

“Maybe we were going into games a bit tentative and a bit unsure of what we were going into.

“But there’s no fear, we’ve played everyone now and all we need to do is just believe in what we’re doing and it will be enough.

“Maybe in the last few weeks you’ve seen that.

“Everything’s tight, one two goals and it’s going our way at the moment.”

After such a losing run, Berry insisted the Town players didn’t take any special action between themselves in a bid to rectify the situation.

He continued: “Nothing like that.

“We knew in ourselves we needed to do more and we needed to understand that we can’t make these sloppy mistakes and we won’t get wins.

“But we look like we’ve learned from that.

“It’s a shame we haven’t won more (away), but now we’re on a good little bit of form and can kick on and really do well.”

A huge factor in the win was Town’s first clean sheet on the road this term, and the second in successive games for keeper Simon Sluga.

Berry said: “It’s brilliant for Slugs as well.

“Yes he’s had a few mistakes, but mentally he’s strong and he’s doing really well.

“I never felt stretched, I thought the structure of the team was fantastic.

“I didn’t think they really got through us once.

“They had a few crosses, a few bits and bobs, but defensively we were solid and when we did that, we had a threat going forward as well which is the most important thing to keep them honest.”

The goal when it came saw Dan Potts deliver a fine cross from the left, which Berry went up for against Boro defender George Friend, with Tunnicliffe turning home at the far post.

However, the ex-Cambridge player believes he should have the assist though, saying: “The most important thing is the win, but we were having a bit of banter on the bus, I definitely got the assist, so I’m glad to get that.

“It was a great cross from Dan, I’ve sort of seen Tunny, so I’ve flicked it slightly and its come off his toe and gone in, so lovely.”

Berry had been one of four changes to the team from Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday as boss Graeme Jones also brought in Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kazenga LuaLua and Martin Cranie.

The 27-year-old was making his first start since the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham over a month ago, but was ready to go, saying: “I knew a few days ago and just got my head around it and tried to put a good performance in.

“We’ve got loads of players in the squad who can come in and do that performance and have got the mileage to do it, that’s the most important thing.”

Although the win reignited the faith in some supporters that Town could stay up this term, Berry felt the squad have always had that.

He added: “There’s always been a belief since day one, it’s just a new league and we’ve had to learn quick, that’s the main thing.”

"Now we’ve got experienced Championship players in the squad and in the team and I think you can see that.

"We’re not being naive, we know we can’t step off at any moment and you can see that.

"It wasn’t the most prettiest win but we did what we had to do and that was the main thing."