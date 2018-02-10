Berry not getting complacent as Luton lead the way

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry insisted his side are just where they want to be going into the final 15 games of the season.

Town lead the way by eight points from closest rivals Wycombe, while they a further point ahead of Notts County in fourth place.

Berry, who joined Luton from Cambridge in August, said: “I’d rather be where we are, top of the league.

"We’ve got the best squad, we’ve got the best team, we just need to keep going, not get complacent, keep getting those wins.

“I know everyone says it, but we’re just taking every game as it comes.

"We can only affect Saturday, try and win that game and then Tuesday (against Crawley), that’s all we can do, keep plugging away and by the end of it hopefully we can do the job.”

Hatters head to Stevenage this afternoon, a side they hammered 7-1 last Kenilworth Road back in October, with Berry himself scoring the perfect hat-trick.

He continued: “It was a good win, but the main thing was to get three points.

“It will be hostile, I’ve played there loads of times, I know what it’s like.

"They’ll try and get in our heads, try and roughen us up a bit.

"We deal with that every week, so we just need to play our game and see what we can do.”

The Hatters go into the game on the back of a fine 1-0 victory over Exeter last weekend which ensured they hit back from a 3-2 defeat against Wycombe immediately.

However, Berry wasn’t getting carried away whatever the result, adding: "When we lose, we don’t get too down and when we win we don’t get too high.

"So it’s a nice medium level, keep taking one game as it comes and hopefully pick up three points.

“The main thing now is get the right results and hopefully keep the performance level up.

"Saturday I thought we were really good on the ball and worked the game really well, so if we keep that up, I’m sure we’ll pick enough points up.

“Ever since we’ve lost a game, we’ve bounced back and always got a win, so that’s important, hopefully we can get on a nice run now.”