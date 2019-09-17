Berry on target as Town beat Brentford B

Luke Berry scored the only goal of the game as Luton beat Brentford B in a behind closed doors game at Griffin Park this afternoon.

Berry was part of a strong side that were selected for the match by Town boss Graeme Jones, as Callum McManaman and Dan Potts both started, as did Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jacob Butterfield.

The hosts had a chance early on as Gustav Mogensen’s shot was deflected clear by Potts.

Elliot Lee was off target from the edge of the box, before Town had the lead on 20 minutes as Berry slotted into the bottom corner.

Potts then turned a cross from Dominic Thompson over his own bar, while James Shea collected Joel Valencia’s attempt.

The Town stopper also made a good stop from former Hatters midfielder Arthur Read, who joined the Bees in the summer.

After the break, Brentford were awarded a penalty when referee Sunny Gill spotted a foul in the area, only for Josh Dasilva to see his effort parried away by Shea.

Mogenson was off target from Valencia’s cross, with Town going close when George Moncur cut into the box, his low drive well saved by Patrik Gunnarsson.

Hatters were a whisker away from extending their lead when Lee broke free only to just miss the target.

Town were also denied by a superb double save from Gunnarsson, as he parried Lee’s free kick that flew through the wall, then repelling McManaman’s rebound.

The Luton winger was replaced by Corey Panter for the final 22 minutes, as the visitors came closest late on, Potts shooting into the side-netting, with Moncur once more seeing Gunnarsson to the rescue.

Luton: James Shea; Dan Potts, Brendan Galloway, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Jacob Butterfield, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur, Callum McManaman (Corey Panter 68), Elliot Lee.