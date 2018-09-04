Berry suffers an injury setback

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has suffered a setback in his bid to return to the first team according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 26-year-old had been expected to feature in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash against Brighton U21s, which ended 2-1 to Luton, but wasn’t named on the teamsheet.

Speaking afterwards, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s just had a minor set back in training, nothing related to the injury, his injury is fine, he had something else which we’re going to need to investigate a bit further.

“He’s been unfortunately as he would have started tonight, it’s just something yesterday in game prep and it was a little bit disappointing for him as he’s worked so hard to get back really early.

“So we’re hoping it’s not going to be anything to keep him out, but we don’t know yet.

“Whatever happens we’ll give him full support and get him back as soon as we can.”