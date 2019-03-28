Berry thought he had a brace against Doncaster

Luton midfielder Luke Berry felt he should have been celebrating a brace against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

After Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu gave Luton the lead with a composed sidefoot finish, Berry himself played a huge part in Luton moving 2-0 in front.

Picking up Jack Stacey's cross at the back post, he fired goalwards, only to see team-mate Danny Hylton turn the ball over the line and wheel away in celebration.

Hylton tweeted afterwards: "What a performance from all the lads. 3 points closer Nice to kick the ball in the goal again!"

However, Berry said: "I think it’s mine, so I’ll claim the brace, but if it’s his, it’s his, it was a good finish.

“He likes doing that, he does that in training as well, even if no-one’s about, he just taps it in, so it’s obviously good habits.”

Boss Mick Harford said of the strike; “Danny, he’s in there to finish it off, it was another great move.

"I think Luke’s tried to put it in the far corner and Danny’s had a touch on it, but we’re not bothered who sticks the ball in the back of the net as long as it goes in.

"It could have been a hell of a lot more goals on chances created, so Danny scored again, Luke then got his goal which was phenomenal really in terms of his finish, a great goal."

Berry knew just how big a goal it was for the Hatters as well, after they had been pegged back by Gillingham twice last week.

He said: “When we go, one, two, when we’re two nil up, we don’t often give away a goal, let alone two.

“We opened it right up and it could have been five or six.

“During this season and last season, when we go 2-0 up, you could be three, four and five, the fans know that as well, we can get goals.

“You look at the stats, we had 29 shots, we looked at our best, free-flowing and it could have been more.”

There was no doubting Town’s fourth goal though, Berry going alone before smashing past Marko Marosi from 20 yards.

He added: “I thought my inner (Kazenga) LuaLua, so I’m going to try what he does and it paid off.”

There was no attempt to copy LuaLua’s acrobatic celebrations though, Berry saying: “I think I’d break my back!

“I think he could do a double flip, he’s so springy, I wish I could do it.”

Harford was quick to pay tribute to Berry for the manner in which he has fought back from injury this term, with Saturday his 17th appearance of the campaign after a horrific double leg break last term.

He added: “He can do that, he’s a special player.

“We brought him in to do those kinds of things, but he had a nasty injury a while ago and did his hamstring too.

“Now it looks like he’s back to full fitness and it was a brilliant finish, he’s gone through, skipped past a couple of challenges and stuck it in the top corner.

"I’m absolutely thrilled for Luke, he’s a top lad and again, I say it, it’s testament to the work he’s put in to get himself back to full fitness.”