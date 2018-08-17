Berry wants to be back starting for the Hatters soon

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry wants to step up his comeback and earn a place in the starting line-up as soon as physically possible after coming off the bench against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old had suffered an awful injury during the 2-1 defeat at Colchester United in March, when he dislocated his left ankle and also fractured a fibula too.

However, a mere 137 days later he marked an absolutely stunning recovery by pulling on the orange shirt once more and had the last five minutes at the Hawthorns, getting a magnificent ovation from the away fans.

Berry was not about to be content with a brief cameo appearance though, saying: “I’ve been training, I’m enjoying that but at the end of the day I want to be pushing.

“I’m happy to come on, but you want to be pushing yourself and that’s the main thing, I’ve only just started the journey back I want to keep progressing.

“I’m ahead schedule but I’m way off where I want to be, I still want to be fitter, I want to keep doing more running.

“I’m not match fit yet and that’s frustrating for me as I want to be match fit.

“I want to be helping the boys out there, that’s the main thing, keep coming into training and keep working hard.”

From his viewpoint on the bench, Berry had been hugely impressed with what he saw from a Luton side that contained eight changes, as it took a lucky deflection for Oliver Burke to race away and put the Baggies into round two.

He continued: “I thought we were brilliant first half, we were fantastic, a joy to watch them on the bench

“To come on and play five minutes, I really enjoyed playing with them, it was brilliant.

“When they get their chance, they’re a former Premier League team, they’re going to take it.

"It was a bit unlucky, but we tried at the end, tried to get the result, it was just one of those things.”

Despite producing excellent performances in all three of their opening matches, Town are yet to win, beaten twice by Albion and Portsmouth, while drawing with Sunderland.

The Hatters now head to Peterborough this weekend as Berry added: “The gaffer said you can’t really pick a harder start, but we’re relishing it.

“I wasn’t there, but at Portsmouth apparently we deserved to win or at least get a point.

“Sunderland I thought we were fantastic, deserved the point and tonight (Tuesday), I thought we deserved the win.

"It's small margins at the moment and I’m sure we’ll get the results."