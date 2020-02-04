Bilic felt Baggies 'needed and deserved' their win over Luton

Croatian chief says standard has now been set for his side

West Bromwich Albion head coach Slaven Bilic felt that his promotion-chasing side's 2-0 win over Luton on Saturday was 'needed and deserved.'

Going into the contest at the Hawthorns, the Baggies had been on a seven-game winless run in the Championship, conceding top spot to Leeds United in the process.

They hadn't kept a clean sheet in front of their own supporters either this term, but did so with relative ease, thanks to Donervon Daniels' 14th minute goal and Semi Ajayi's second half header.

Bilic said: "We needed it - we deserved it.

“Of course recent results have affected us, they affect every team, even the best teams, Real Madrid or whoever.

“We went not back to basics, but we were doing those things. We were doing them the whole game and we love to do them.

“We were great on the second balls, we were great at defending and stopping them, that was crucial.

“We also created a lot, not playing from the back from winning the second balls.

“We limited them to having one chance the whole game, and we blocked it through Dara (O’Shea).

“We scored two, we should’ve scored two or three more, it is a good day, together with the clean sheet.

“I told the guys 'well done,' but this has to be standard.”

Bilic handed a debut to Sheffield United loan signing Callum Robinson, who impressed throughout, his cross turned in by Daniels, before the Irish international had another shot parried away by Simon Sluga.

The Baggies boss added: “He did extremely well, especially as it was his first game.

"He is a player that we wanted because he can attack space.

“He is a winger/striker so he is always in the box which is what you need, that is important when other people have the ball.

“And when he is one-on-one with the ball at his feet he is very good, he is a very good player.”