Birmingham avoid points deduction as EFL misconduct charge is dismissed

Blues remain well clear of the Hatters in the Championship table

Birmingham City have avoided a second points deduction in two seasons after an independent disciplinary commission dismissed an EFL misconduct charge yesterday.

The Blues, who are 13 points above the Hatters, had been charged back in January for alleged breach of an agreed business plan.

They were deducted nine points last season for breaking profitability and sustainability rules, after incurring losses of nearly £48.8m between 2015 and 2018, almost £10m more than the accepted adjusted losses of £39m over a three-year period.

A second points deduction could have seen them drop into the relegation battle, but it now appears Pep Clotet's side are safe from such troubles.

Birmingham, who had denied the charge, said in a statement: "The club welcomes the decision of the disciplinary commission and we have worked closely and amicably with the EFL on this matter since we were charged in May.

Meanwhile, the EFL could still challenge the decision, as their statement following the ruling said: "The EFL notes the decision made by the independent disciplinary commission dismissing a misconduct charge brought by the EFL against Birmingham City in May 2019.

"That charge alleged the club failed to adhere to elements of a business plan agreed with the club following an earlier breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

"The decision remains subject to appeal and the League will consider the judgement in full before making any further comment."

Fellow Championship clubs Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting to see the outcomes of both their FA charges received earlier this year.