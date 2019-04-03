Black Cats up to third after Stanley win

Sunderland moved up to third place and cut the gap on Luton to 10 points after a comprehensive 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley this evening.

The Black Cats, who have eight league games to play in April, began in convincing style as they put the strugglers to the sword.

Aiden McGeady opened the scoring on just four minutes, while Will Grigg made it 2-0 in first half stoppage time.

Kazaiah Sterling then rounded off the victory with 15 minutes to go, as Sunderland moved above Portsmouth into third place.

They are now just three points behind Barnsley and 10 adrift of the Hatters, with two games in hands on both sides.

This weekend, the Wearsiders go to Rochdale, while Barnsley visit Burton Albion and Town host Blackpool.