Blow for Hatters as Hylton suffers hamstring injury

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows his side will be without leading scorer Danny Hylton for the next few games after he limped off during yesterday’s 1-0 win over Morecambe.

The 17-goal forward pulled up while chasing a ball on the left wing after just eight minutes and couldn't continue, with Elliot Lee on in his place.

Jones confirmed it wasn’t the same injury that caused Hylton to sit out last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield though, saying; “It's a different leg, hamstring, it's too early to assess.

"We'll scan it and see where we are. We didn’t rush it last week because we wanted him for for many weeks, so it’s kind of backfired a little bit, but we can’t help that, that’s happened.

“If it’s not torn then it’s not as restrictive, but whatever the injury is, it's going to take him out of the side for a little while, hopefully not that long.

"But what we’ve got to make sure is we get him back safely because we rested him last week.

"We've just done work with him to get him back, he trained Thursday and trained Friday, but this is slightly different.”