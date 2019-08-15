Bluebirds goal of little consolation to Town defender Pearson

Scoring his first goal of the season during Town’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday was just a small crumb of comfort for Hatters centre half Matty Pearson.

It had looked like the defender would be the hero, thumping home his header from Luke Berry’s corner to make it 1-1 with five minutes left in Wales.

But those thoughts were soon dashed, Isaac Vassell popping up in stoppage time to win it.

Pearson said: “It’s always nice to score, but it’s just so frustrating to concede how we did and not see the game out.

“A 1-1 draw away at Cardiff would have been a good result looking at it on paper, but we’ve lost the game and everyone’s down at the minute.

We’ll get back in the next few days and we’ll put it right.”

Three of Luton’s four goals this term have come from defenders, Sonny Bradley and Martin Cranie also on target.

However, Pearson, who notched six goals in his debut season at Kenilworth Road last term, added: “Our job is to keep clean sheets, so it’s pros and cons.

"First and foremost we want to win games.,

"We haven’t won a (league) game yet, that will come, as we all know exactly what we need to do, and we’ll get it right.”