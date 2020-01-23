Blues thrilled to see former defender Kioso join Luton

Dunstable Town have expressed their delight that former defender Peter Kioso joined Luton Town yesterday afternoon.

The 20-year-old moved to Creasey Park in the autumn of 2017 following his release from MK Dons, learning his trade in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League that season.

He played 27 times, scoring once, before moving to Hartlepool United the following campaign, where he caught the eye of the Hatters, who paid an undisclosed fee to bring him Kenilworth Road.

An official statement from the Blues said: "Brave and fearless in the tackle, a good distributor of the ball and with speed to burn, Peter was always destined to play at a higher level.

"We were all pleased that Peter moved on in the close season to Hartlepool United, where his positive attitude and all round commitment to the cause coupled with consistently excellent performances made him a fan’s favourite and has now justifiably earned him a step up to a bigger stage at Kenilworth Road.

"Peter becomes the third former Dunstable Town player in the space of 12 months to sign professional terms with Premier League and Championship clubs after Nick Hayes signed for Norwich City and Nathan Harness joined Charlton Athletic.

"We wish Peter every success with Luton Town FC."