Bogle's last-gasp own goal hands Hatters a thrilling victory over the Rams

Championship: Luton Town 3 Derby County 2

A crazy, crazy final half hour saw Luton breathe life into their fight to stay up this season, as Jayden Bogle's own goal in the final minutes saw the Hatters end their nine game winless run by beating Derby County in a dramatic Championship clash this evening.

With an hour gone, it appeared one goal would win the contest, but five then followed, Town looking like they had lost it, then won it, then drawn it, before Bogle turned Harry Cornick's cross into his own net, ensuring the Hatters picked up a much-needed three points, as they emerged victorious for the first time since December 7.

Luton boss Graeme Jones kept the same side who had lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest 10 days ago, although could welcome back fit-again duo Izzy Brown and Callum McManaman to the bench.

Town had a great chance on just six minutes, when Simon Sluga's clearance was missed by the visitors' defence, allowing Harry Cornick to escape, but with keeper Ben Hamer out quickly, he just couldn't get enough on his lofted attempt.

The Hatters fashioned a good move on the left for Dan Potts' cross that was just cleared, but with England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, Derby always had a threat, the striker's low shot gathered by Sluga.

Town, with Glen Rea providing a real buffer to the defence, were giving as good as they got, looking a far more confident outfit than they had in recent weeks, Cornick's pace catching out Matt Clarke once more, only to shoot straight at Hamer.

Clear sights of goal were few and far between until the closing stages of the opening 45, when the dangerous LuaLua's drive was deflected behind.

Hatters almost fell behind on the stroke of half time though, Rooney's vision finding Duane Holmes, his low cross prodded behind by Tom Lawrence under pressure from Rea.

After the break, Lawrence's 25-yarder didn't test Sluga, but the midfielder should definitely have broken the deadlock on 56 minutes, volleying into the ground, against the bar, and away.

Luton were then dealt a blow when Matty Pearson, who injured himself in the first half after colliding with keeper Hamer and never looked comfortable afterwards, had to give in, missing his first Championship minutes of the season, replaced by Donervon Daniels.

Town's back-line, clearly affected by the change, were then behind moments later, on 63 minutes, as the ball fell to Rooney, who else, outside the box, his effort flicking off Daniels, giving Sluga no chance at all.

While in the past Luton's heads have dropped after going behind, this time they didn't let it get to them, as Cornick should have levelled immediately, Hamer somehow saving with his legs from just yards out.

Cornick's next burst into the box bore fruit though, winning a corner, with the ball making its way out to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu on the edge of the box, who marked his six year anniversary of signing for Town in some style, hammering his low shot past Hamer via a deflection or two.

Jones then brought on Brown for his first outing since late November, with Town moving ahead on 73 minutes, from a corner no less.

James Bree swung over a set-piece which beat the first man and there was Daniels to power a header into the net for his maiden goal for the club and a first strike since October 2015, when he bagged a double in League One for Wigan Athletic against Colchester.

The visitors threw on ex-Hatters Jack Marriott and Chris Martin for the final 10 minutes, and it was Martin who had the leveller on 85, burying an unstoppable close range header.

Once again though, Town's chins didn't hit the floor, as they went up the other end to win it, Cornick dinking over Hamer and Bogle diverting into the net.

In stoppage time, it all kicked off, Hamer picking up a backpass inside his area, with the keeper and persistent moaner Rooney booked for their complaints, while Max Lowe pushed referee Andy Davies to see a straight red.

Although Brown sent the free kick miles over, Town clung on through five minutes of stoppage time to triumph, closing the gap on fourth bottom Charlton Athletic to six points.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson (Donervon Daniels 60), Sonny Bradley (C), Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kazenga LuaLua (Izzy Brown 67), Harry Cornick (Luke Berry 90), James Collins.



Subs not used: James Shea, Andrew Shinnie, Callum McManaman, George Moncur.

Rams: Ben Hamer, Andre Wisdom, Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Matthew Clarke, Duane Holmes (Jack Marriott 79), Max Lowe, Wayne Rooney ©, Jayden Bogle, Jason Knight (Chris Martin 79), Max Bird.

Subs not used: Craig Forsyth, Graeme Shinnie, Kelle Roos, Curtis Davies, Morgan Whittaker.

Booked: Bogle, Mpanzu, Hamer, Rooney, Wisdom.

Sent off: Lowe.

Referee: Andy Davies.

Attendance: 10,057 (1,033).