Bolton makes his full league debut for Town at Barnsley

Luton Town have given on-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton his full league debut in their Championship clash at Barnsley this afternoon.

The 19-year-old comes in for Martin Cranie, who hasn't recovered from his ligament damage suffered in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Dan Potts remains absent, meaning James Bree stays at left back, although Brendan Galloway is fit enough for the bench.

Town's squad contains six former Barnsley players, Bree, Matty Pearson, Jacob Butterfield and Ryan Tunnicliffe, with George Moncur and Elliot Lee on the bench.

The Tykes make two changes from their 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City last weekend, Mallik Wilks and Daniel Pinillos in for Ben Williams and Conor Chaplin.

Tykes: Sam Radlinger, Bambo Diaby, Mads Andersen, Cameron McGeehan, Mike Bahre (C), Luke Thomas, Toby Sibbick, Daniel Pinillos, Mamadou Thiam, Alex Mowatt, Mallik Wilks.

Subs: Brad Collins, Ben Williams, Conor Chaplin, Jordan Green, Patrick Schmidt, Clarke Oduor, Aapo Halme.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Luke Bolton, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Jacob Butterfield, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Andrew Shinnie, Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Elliot Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur, Brendan Galloway, Izzy Brown, Lloyd Jones.

Referee: Stephen Martin.