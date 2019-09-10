Bolton sets up the winner as England U20s defeat Switzerland

Luton Town's on-loan Manchester City teenager Luke Bolton set up the winner as England U20s beat Switzerland 1-0 last night.

With just seconds to go, Bolton, who had come off the bench for Barnsley's Luke Thomas in the second half, escaped down the right and delivered the perfect cross for Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Clarke, currently on loan with Leeds United, to nod home.

It had looked as though the Young Lions might have to settle for a second stalemate in September, after they were held to a goalless draw by the Netherlands in Shrewsbury last week.

However, they impressed throughout with their passing at the Leichtathletik-Stadion in St. Jakob, finally breaking down a solid Swiss opposition to be crowned deserving winners.

Keith Downing’s side shaded the contest in an attacking sense, with Clarke and Brandon Williams combining well on the left, while Callum Slattery’s movement and passing caught the eye as he worked well in tandem with Danny Loader up front.

The second half was less flowing and a little more nigglyand it took until stoppage time for the game to spring to life again with the home team tiring.

Clarke might have already scored when he found himself with just keeper Amir Saipi to beat, only for the Swiss stopper to save well.

However, there was no stopping Clarke moments later, as he converted Bolton's excellent cross to win it.

The U20s next play Italy and Czech Republic in another double header in October.

England: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), Brandon Williams (Manchester United), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) (c), Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Luke Thomas (Barnsley), Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United), Danny Loader (Reading), Callum Slattery (Southampton), Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Subs used: Thomas McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion) for Bursik 46, Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) for Lamptey, Ryan Giles (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Luke Bolton (Manchester City) for Thomas, Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) for Shackleton 76, Angel Gomes (Manchester United) for Slattery 76.

Subs not used: Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Joel Latibeaudiere (Manchester City)