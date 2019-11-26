Bowyer believes VAR would have cancelled out both Luton goals during Addicks defeat

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer called for VAR to be introduced into the Championship after insisting both Luton Town goals during the Hatters’ 2-1 win this evening would have been disallowed

The Addicks chief first took umbrage with both Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s equaliser for the hosts, complaining that James Collins was in an offside position.

He then felt Izzy Brown had handled the ball shortly before netting what proved to be the winner just nine minutes into the second half, saying: “We took the lead and then they got a goal shortly after which was offside and I feel for my players, because it’s tough on them at the moment.

“We’ve got so many things going against us, they’re giving everything and tonight I feel for them as they’ve lost a game from two decisions which they didn’t deserve that from the efforts they put in.

“It’s handball, he (Brown) took the ball in the path, unfortunately for him, it’s hit a bobble and then bounced up, and he didn’t use his knee to put it into his path.

“I’ve seen it, it was his arm and I understand the game moves so quickly, but it’s handball, not only the first goal when the fella’s (James Collins) falling over our goalkeeper as the ball goes past him.

“You’ve got that one then you’ve got a handball, two decisions, that if we had VAR would now have stood.

“Both those goals would have not stood if we had VAR in our division, but it’s not, so I feel for my players, because they’ve given everything and we’ve come away with nothing.”

There was an element of confusion before Mpanzu’s second goal of the season was allowed to stand, with referee Darren England talking to his linesman, before pointing to the centre circle.

After seeing a goal get wrongly chalked off for offside during the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, Luton chief Graeme Jones was pleased to see a contentious call go his side’s way for once.

He added: “I think we should bring VAR to the Championship, I think we’d be better off.

“I said to the boys before the game, we’ve got to be above the referee as well, our performance has got to be so good, that we’re not relying on a referee or anybody else, it was just about us.

“I think if they’d have cancelled it, we’d have still found a way that’s the mindset we were in and that’s the improvement we’ve made.

“But it was nice as it got us back in the game quick enough and the response was excellent.”