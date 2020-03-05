Boyce left 'frustrated' that McManaman is yet to realise his full potential with Luton

Right back hopes winger can get back to FA Cup final-winning form one day

Ex-Luton defender Emmerson Boys admits he has been left frustrated that former Wigan team-mate Callum McManaman has not become a key player for the Hatters this term.

The 28-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after leaving the Latics and many, including Boyce, thought he would go on to shine in the Championship this year, especially having watched YouTube footage of the winger starring in the 2013 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Boyce, who was part of the Wigan side that day, spent a number of years at the DW Stadium with McManaman, and said of his maiden season at Luton: “It sort of sums up his career in the last couple of years, I look at him and I’m so frustrated for him.

“He’s got so much potential and when he signed for Luton in the summer, I said to him, ‘this is your time to shine’.

“Everything was there for him to perform and be a key player in that side, but for whatever reason, it’s not happened for him.

“For me, having played with him in the cup final, seeing the potential that he has got and could have gone on to, I know it’s frustrating for him, but as a retired player now, thinking he’s got so much potential and his career should be going higher than what it is now.

“I’m sure he knows himself and it’s just a case of him getting back in the team and showing people what he can do.”

Since arriving at Luton, McManaman has been restricted to just 20 league appearances, only nine of them starts, with his last coming in the New Year’s Day 3-1 defeat at Millwall.

Following that game, he has been used just three times from the bench, although did come on to win the penalty that saw Luton claim a point against Stoke on Saturday.

Boyce still believes there is still time for McManaman to play a part in Town’s bid to survive this term, adding: “It’s just consistency and that’s the frustrating thing for me, maybe he needs people around him.

“I played right back and he played in front of me, I’m not saying it was all down to me, but maybe he needs someone behind him to keep pushing him on.

“It’s frustrating from a former team-mate’s point of view, but he performed well against Wigan earlier in the season, got the penalty the other week, so fingers crossed it’s a turning curve.

“Hopefully with Luton, he can perform now until the end of the season when Luton really need him.”