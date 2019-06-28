Brabin back as number two at Luton

Luton Town have confirmed that former manager Gary Brabin has returned to the club to become Graeme Jones' number two at Kenilworth Road.

The 48-year-old was in charge of the Hatters for just over year between March 2011 to March 2012, having previously served as a chief scout and assistant to Richard Money.

He led Luton a Conference play-off final, where they were beaten 4-3 on penalties by AFC Wimbledon at the Etihad Stadium.

Since leaving the Hatters, Brabin, who is a close friend of Jones after they were team-mates at Doncaster Rovers over 25 years ago, has managed Southport and Tranmere Rovers, while been assistant at Port Vale and Blackpool, plus a spell on the coaching staff at Premier League Everton.

On the appointment, Jones said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Gary for such a long time now and despite that tough exterior, I know him almost better than anyone as a reliable, intelligent, streetwise football man.

"Knowing his history with Luton was an advantage, especially with the feedback I got from Gary Sweet and the board, as he has remained friends with people at the club throughout his time away and has always been on hand to help Mick (Harford) and other previous managers with anything he could.

"In my first managerial role I need someone alongside me who I can trust, both as a person and with their knowledge of the game, and having someone who is so fond of our club makes Gary the right man.”