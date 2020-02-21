Brabin doesn't want to experience a first relegation of his career with Luton

Hatters number two determined to stay in the Championship

Town assistant manager Gary Brabin is determined not to have a first relegation on his CV with the Hatters this term.

The 49-year-old has been a player with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Hull City and Blackpool in his career, and held managerial positions with the Hatters, Tranmere, Cambridge and Southport during over 20 years involvement in the game.

He is yet to be part of a club that has gone down though, and wants that record to remain intact, saying: "The one thing that I do pride myself on, is I’ve been in positions at clubs, I’ve gone to clubs who've been in positions that have probably been near enough impossible to turn down and I can gladly say that I've never been involved in a relegation in my career.

"That's one thing I’m proud of and I'm hoping to continue that definitely."

For Brabin to ensure that remains the case, then the Hatters will need to continue the kind of form and levels of performance that have been enough to beat both Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough in their last two games.

Back-to-back wins with clean sheets to boot means Luton have cut the gap from a daunting 10 points down to a far more manageable four with 13 games remaining.

Brabin felt that the manner of Town's victory at the Riverside was a real tonic to their survival bid, saying: "It was brilliant, it’s just what we needed at the right time.

"We’ve performed well in games and not had what we deserved, but as well as the win we’ve had two clean sheets and it does helps, it builds bridges towards going to the next game.

"That’s the way we have to look at it.

"It doesn't matter what team you're at, what league you're in, everyone has to prepare the same and take each game as it comes, that's what we’re doing.

"It helps when you’re on the back of wins and points and little things like clean sheets.

"It’s always a little bit harder when you’re not getting that and preparing for games, you’ve got to build people’s confidence up, but we feel like all the lads are in a good moment and every game we go into believing we can get something from it.

"As the wins, we want to try and improve the team, improve the players and it helps when you’re getting clean sheets definitely."

Even when results weren't going to plan this season, Brabin felt that the squad were always confident that things would change.

He added: "We just come in every day and perform to the best we can and there’s a good group of lads here.

"They always give their all and it’s obviously disappointing when they’re losing games but we quickly pick ourselves up and go again.

"It’s great that we’re on the back of three wins in five and the mood is still the same, but it does help when you’ve got those wins behind you.

“The lads were under no illusions, they know how tough it is, they’re all fighters and every game they go into, they roll their sleeves up and they give their all.

"I think they do genuinely believe that if they keep giving their all and maxing out in every game, that we’ve got a chance of winning games."

