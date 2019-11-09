Bradley and Brown out for Luton as Jones makes four changes at Reading

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley hasn't been included in the match-day squad for today's Championship clash at Reading.

Centre half Lloyd Jones comes in for the skipper, making his full league debut for the Hatters since arriving in January 2018.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown has failed to recover from his hamstring injury, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and James Bree are both dropped to the bench from last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Luke Bolton, Jacob Butterfield and Callum McManaman coming in.

Reading: Rafael Cabral, Michael Morrison, Matt Miazga, Liam Moore (C), Andy Rinomhota, Sam Baldock, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Yiadom, Omar Richards, George Puscas.

Subs: Sam Walker, Garath McCleary, Danny Loader, Yakou Meite, Teddy Howe, Tyler Blackett, Judilson Gomes.

Hatters: James Shea, Luke Bolton, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson, Lloyd Jones, Martin Cranie ©, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jacob Butterfield, Callum McManaman, James Collins, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Simon Sluga, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Bree, Elliot Lee, Andrew Shinnie, Alan Sheehan, Kazenga LuaLua.