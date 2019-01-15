Bradley believes Chelsea incentive will work in Luton's favour against Wednesday

Town centre half Sony Bradley believes having the carrot of an FA Cup fourth round tie at Premier League giants Chelsea dangling in front of his side will boost their chances of beating Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The summer signing was part of the side who gained an excellent goalless draw at Hillsborough just over a week ago, to earn themselves another shot at the Owls in front of a packed Kenilworth Road.

The winners will go to Stamford Bridge in round four, and on knowing the prize that awaits them, Bradley said: “We can’t look past Sheffield Wednesday, as it’s going to be another really difficult game.

“We’ve gone up there and did ourselves proud, there weren’t too many chances in the game, but at the same time, we didn’t give them chances, and that was the main thing.

“We’ve got the replay now, obviously we’ve seen the draw, we know it’s Chelsea away if we win.

“I think that extra little bit of incentive works in our favour.

"It will probably be a slightly bigger game for us going away to Chelsea, so we’ve just got to recover now, turn up Tuesday and put a shift in.

“We’re back at Kenilworth Road and you know what happens at Kenilworth Road this season, so we’ve just got to work hard, put in a good performance and there’s no reason why we can’t win.”

Striker James Collins was another who would love to get the chance to play against the former Premier League champions.

He added: “When the draw was made on Monday, we were all texting on the group chat and it’s a fantastic opportunity.

“But we’ve got to get past Sheffield Wednesday first and they’re a very good side.

“But they’re coming to Kenilworth Road and we know what a packed Kenilworth Road is like on a Tuesday night, so I think it will be an exciting game.”