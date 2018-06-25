Bradley believes Hatters can ‘make a statement’ against Baggies

New Town defender Sonny Bradley believes that the Carabao Cup first round draw at Championship side West Bromwich Albion is the ideal chance for his new team to make a statement next season.

The Hatters were given on paper what could be the hardest draw, with a trip to the Baggies, who were relegated from the Premier League in May.

On the tie, Bradley said: “It will be interesting to see us turn up there and see what we can do.

“If you look at the full draw, that’s probably the best draw for us, a chance to go there and make a statement.

“I think that will be the plan, that will be what we’re trying to do, it’s a great draw and I’m looking forward to.”

Full back James Justin was also of the same opinion, as he said: “It’s a good chance to test ourselves early against a higher opposition.

“That’s where we want to be, we want to be in their shoes. Obviously not coming down from the Premier League, but we want to be in their shoes and playing big teams like them just to test ourselves and see where we’re at.”

Luton have confirmed the match will take place on Tuesday, August 14th with an 8pm kick-off.

Ticket prices and details of how to purchase them will be confirmed in due course, so for more information, head to www.lutontown.co.uk.