Bradley desperate to solve clean Luton's sheet problem

Town defender Sonny Bradley admitted his side’s inability to keep clean sheets in the Championship this season is a problem that needs solving urgently.

The Hatters are yet to manage a shut-out, conceding three goals for the third time already in just eight league games on Saturday, doing down to a 3-0 home defeat to Hull City.

It means they have the second worst goals against record in the division, shipping 16 goals already, with only Stoke City and Huddersfield on 17, worse off.

Bradley said: “We will have to analyse it as it’s quite clear at the moment there’s a problem.

"We are conceding too many goals, so we need to address that, we need to take responsibility which I think we will.

"We have honest players at this football club, so we just need to recognise where we’re going wrong and make it work.”

Manager Graeme Jones has insisted that a clean sheet isn't at the forefront of his mind, wanting Championship points on the board instead.

However, Bradley would love nothing more than to finally prevent an opposition from scoring, especially if Town want to remain above the dreaded dotted line this term.

He continued: “That’s the first thing on our mind now every week, trying to chase a clean sheet.

"We really wanted that today, but the difference is we’re trying to chase the game, trying to win the game and when you’re doing that in this division you can leave yourself open when the likes of Hull have got the quality they have.

"If we don’t score then we’re going to concede a couple of chances in the game and fortunately for them they’ve converted them.

"We’re conceding too many goals at the minute, so there’ll be no hiding away from that.

"We’re going to have to look at it and see where we’ve gone wrong as if we keep conceding that amount of goals every week then we’re going to find ourselves dropping down the table rapidly.

"We’ve got a task now, trying to sort that out, but I think once we do, I think we’ll always score goals.

"Apart from today, we’ve shown already this season that we have got it in us, from all over the pitch to score goals.

"As a team at the minute we’re conceding too many goals and it’s costing us."

On the goals that Town gave away, all three coming in the space of 27 second half minutes, Bradley added: "I need to look at the goals again but I think all three goals are avoidable.

"They didn’t have to do a great deal to score those goals which is the most disappointing thing,

"We’ve conceded to what seemed to be their first real opportunity, I think it was a half chance, edge of the box and it’s gone in.

"From then we haven’t managed the game well, we were so open, we were chasing the game and again conceded a goal from nothing.

"A direct ball over the head of the right back and it was too easy just to cut inside and score for the boy.

"It was disappointing to concede the first and then the other two were certainly avoidable,.

"It was quite comical the third one as well so it’s a disappointing day and we have to move on."