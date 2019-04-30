Bradley expecting Saturday to be a 'must-win' for Luton

Town defender Sonny Bradley is anticipating Saturday's clash with Oxford United to be a 'must-win' game for his side in their bid to win promotion from League One.

The Hatters could go up this evening if third placed Portsmouth lose at home to Peterborough, while a draw would mean the job is virtually done barring an unlikely set of results at the weekend.

Although Posh need the points themselves in their bid for the final play-off berth, Bradley can't see Darren Ferguson's side doing them a favour, as he believes it will go down to the wire.

The former Plymouth centre back said: "It will be interesting to see what happens in midweek, but our state of mind now is that we must win, it’s a must win on Saturday.

"It might not be that way obviously with results on Tuesday, but looking at the fixtures, I think we would say that if we want to be automatic promotion and we want to be champions.

"At the start of the season, I said it a few times, this is a team that should be at least challenging the top six, and we are, we’ve done that.

"But because we've been at the top and we’ve been nailed on for automatic promotion for so long now, it would be so disappointing if we didn’t do it.

"There's a lot of media and a lot of the press, they don’t even talk about us going up, it’s as if we’ve already done it, but we don’t feel that way.

"In our group, we know that we’d have to go all the way to the end.

"We’ve got win every game if we want to be champions, so there’s still a chance to do it.

"If we win next week we’ll do it, so that’s what it is."

Town chief Mick Harford hasn't been keeping a close eye on the teams around the Hatters during the run-in, although will be this evening.

He added: "I’ve got to be honest with you, I don’t know the situations.

"I don’t know how many points they are behind and the goal difference, all I is concentrate on our results, the way we play.

“Obviously I will be checking them out (tonight's results) and see the differentials of what we need to get up."