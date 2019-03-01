Bradley getting 'sick' over discussing his wait for a first Luton goal

Town centre half Sonny Bradley admitted he was getting ‘sick’ of discussing his efforts to get off the mark for the club this season.

The centre half has seen defensive partner Matty Pearson find the net six times for the Hatters so far, but despite scoring 11 in two seasons for Plymouth, try as he might, Bradley is still yet to break his duck for Luton.

He came close yet again at the weekend against Coventry, seeing a header kicked off the line and when asked about his efforts to get on the scoresheet, he said: “I’m actually quite sick about talking about it to be honest!

“It just doesn’t seem to be happening for me at the minute.

"I don’t know why, I’ve probably had more chances this season than I’ve ever had in my career, but it just doesn’t seem to be going in.

"I’ve had one cleared off the line at the weekend, I've been a bit unfortunate as throughout the season I've had quite a few half chances and it just hasn’t gone in.

"The lads have given me a bit of banter and I’ve just got to take it on the chin as I’ve got nothing to back it up.

"I’m sure one will come and hopefully it will be an important one for the team and help us achieve maximum points.”

Bradley, whose last goal came on February 17, 2018 in a 1-0 win at Oxford for Argyle some 47 appearances ago, is one of Town’s main threats from deadball situations, often picked out by James Justin, who has taken over from Alan Sheehan as Luton’s set-piece taker this term.

He has set up Pearson twice in the last six games, with Bradley saying: “He hasn’t put one on to my head that’s gone in, so I can't give him too much praise, but JJ’s been brilliant.

“Initially he wasn’t our designated free kick, corner taker, but he’s stepped up the plate, done really well and he’s got quite a few assists from set-pieces.

"When Alan’s on the pitch, the Shee-man takes the set-pieces, as from deadball situations, he’s the best I’ve seen and best I’ve played with.

"So I always like it when I see Alan coming on the pitch and I’m still on the pitch as I know he’ll give me half a chance.”

Holding midfielder Alan McCormack was also impressed by Luton's improved threat from set-pieces this term, saying: "We’ve got two different points of delivery, we’ll either drill it in, loft it so that they can and attack it, or whip it in with a lot of pace, which is very hard for people to get clean contact on.

"He (Justin) can put them on the button each time and when you know you’ve got balls coming into that area, it’s all about the timing of your runs and beating your man who’s trying to defend you.

"It’s worked for us as we’re excellent at defending corners and excellent at attacking them, so we’re very much a big threat from set-pieces."