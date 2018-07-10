Bradley relieved to have Hylton on his side once more

New Luton centre half Sonny Bradley is relieved to have striker Danny Hylton on his side this season.

The pair have played together previously, when they were both at Aldershot back in the 2011-12 season, before numerous battles at their various clubs since.

Bradley said: “I don’t like playing against him as you don’t get a rest, you don’t get a moment.

“Danny’s a nightmare to play against, absolute nightmare, but when he’s on your team it’s nice.

“He’s on you for the whole game and it’s brilliant to have someone like that in your team.

“He’s just got to keep doing what he’s been doing and it won’t be a problem next year.”

It was the same for another new arrival in Matty Pearson, who on the prospect of being in the same team as Hylton, said: “I’ve played against him a few times, it’s one of them where you’re happy he’s on your side, and just looking forward to working with him.”

The striker, who has been Luton’s top scorer for the past two seasons, played his part in Bradley choosing Kenilworth Road as his new home this summer, as was forward Jake Jervis, who the defender links up with for a third team.

He added: “I spoke to Jake and he only had positive things to say about the club.

“He wanted me to come down and I spoke a little bit with Dan, as I’ve played with Dan before.

“I’ve played with Jake now at three clubs, at Portsmouth, Plymouth and now Luton.

“Both are really good players, both really good lads and only had positive things to say about the club.”