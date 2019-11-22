Bradley's back for Hatters but Brown remains a doubt for Leeds clash

Hatters boss Graeme Jones will have captain Sonny Bradley available for tomorrow’s home Championship clash against Leeds, although doubts still remain over the fitness of Izzy Brown.

Bradley was dropped from the squad for Luton’s 3-0 defeat at Reading before the international break, with Jones admitting afterwards he had wanted to take the centre half ‘out of the firing line.’

However, when asked whether he was ready to return for the game against one of the promotion favourites this weekend, Jones said: “Yes, Sonny’s available, fit and healthy, a new father too.

“People don’t talk about personal circumstances and they think footballers are just robots.

“Sonny became a father last Friday, so has been a father for a week now of a son.

"I’m sure that will help him as well, that’s out of the way and the little'un is here safe and sound.

“That will help him concentrate on his football.”

Meanwhile, on Brown, who was also absent from the Madejski Stadium due to a hamstring problem, Jones continued: “We’ll have to assess him again in the morning.

“It’s been progressive, let’s put it like this.

"Obviously in a three game week, you don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, because we want him available, so we’ll assess it again in the morning.”

On the rest of the squad, Jones added: “They’re good, they’ve come through a tough period of work, so they’ve obviously got enough volume under their belts and lead controlled enough lifestyles to sustain it.

“We’ve certainly pushed them, but I can speak all I want, the proof’s in the pudding tomorrow.”