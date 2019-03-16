Bradley's pride at leading Luton into action

Town defender Sonny Bradley has spoken about his pride at leading the Hatters into battle this year.

The centre half was handed the armband with Glen Rea picking up a season-ending injury in December and club captain Alan Sheehan unable to break back into the side.

On the honour, he said: “I’m proud every week to lead this team out at the minute.

“We’re on a great run, it’s been really good performances in the run and I’m skipper at the minute.

“I’m obviously stepping in for Glen Rea, who has unfortunately picked up a nasty injury that’s going to see him out for the rest of the season.

“Glen was outstanding until he got the injury and then we’ve got Alan Sheehan, who’s not playing at the minute, so I’ve stepped up to be captain.

“I think it’s good being captain, but for me there’s 11 of us out there and we all take equal responsibility when it comes to leadership in my opinion.

“So I’m just going to continue doing what I’m doing and I’m really proud and happy to lead the boys out.”

With the Hatters at the summit with just nine games to go, Bradley now wants to reward boss Mick Harford, who took over from Nathan Jones in January, with promotion.

He added: “Mick’s been great for us.

"Before Mick took over as the manager he was about the training ground, near enough in every day.

“If you ever wanted Mick, you could see Mick.

"He’s come in and just allowed things to carry on in the right direction.

"When we found out Mick had got the job for the rest of the season, all the lads were delighted with that and we just want to reward him with success this season.”