Bradley targets remaining unbeaten until the end of the season with Luton

Luton defender Sonny Bradley has targeted going unbeaten until the end of the season.

The centre half has been one of the pillars in which the Hatters have built their club record breaking record sequence of 21 games without defeat in the Football League this term, playing every single minute.

With 12 matches remaining, Bradley, knows it will be a tall order to remain unbeaten, but when asked it he had ever experienced a run like it previously in his career, said: “Never, not one this long, certainly not.

“Last season we went on a good run with Plymouth, but never one this long.

“It’s 21 at the minute and we want to extend that, try and get it as much as we can.

"With 12 games left, we’d love it to be 33, that’s ambitious thinking, but I don’t see why not, we’ve got keep our heads down.

“We’ve got a lot of tough games coming up, we've got to keep putting in professional performances and lets try and extend the run as far as we can.”

On just what he credits the success to, with Luton now not beaten since going down 3-2 at Barnsley on October 13, Bradley continued: “I don’t think you can say one thing that it is, it's just the boys maintaining high standards throughout the week and on the Saturday.

"Since I’ve arrived here, I don’t think we’ve had a bad training week. Everyone comes in with a positive mindset, ready to work hard and that’s reflected in our performances at the weekend.

“It’s not just the senior players either, some of the younger boys have that same attitude and maybe they’ve got a bit of that from the senior boys.

"I think as individuals, they don’t allow themselves to drop their standards, and that’s a massively important if you want to be a successful team, so I think the boys have got to keep doing that.”