Bradley wants Hatters to continue with miserly approach

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley is determined to ensure his side keep their miserly approach when they host his former club Plymouth this afternoon.

Town’s back-line has been extremely tough to breach in recent weeks, keeping three consecutive clean sheets and conceding just once in their previous five matches.

Bradley, who has partnered Matty Pearson during Town’s impressive sequence, said of the duo’s combination: “We haven’t played together much, but each game we’re getting stronger, especially over the last five games.

“Maybe not the Rochdale game, Rochdale was a bit sticky for us, we conceded a few chances, but the last four or five games, I think we’ve been very good and limited teams chances.

“I don’t know how it happened at Rochdale (not conceding), but it happened, and we were happy after that.

“When you start keeping clean sheets, and the way we have as well, the Rochdale one aside, I don’t recall them being scrappy ones or lucky ones.

“I think we’ve put in some really, really good defensive displays to keep those clean sheets, so it’s just about building that confidence.

“Going into Saturday, knowing if we keep playing the way we are, especially as a back four and Sheasy (James Shea), I don’t see any reason why we can’t keep another.

“We’re in good form in the league at the minute, the boys have trained really well all week and it’s going to be big game for us.

“We’re on a good run at the minute, and we’ll be looking to continue that at the weekend and get all three points.

Since the duo started together at Southend back in August, Bradley has taken up the position on the left hand side of the pairing, which is a role he is clearly happy with.

He said: "I'm predominantly left footed, so it's more natural for me to play on the left.

"Second half against Peterborough I played on the right with (Alan) Sheehan on the left, and felt comfortable.

"I’d rather play on the left, it’s easier for me on my left foot and I’ve played most of my games there.

"But if I had to play on the right, it wouldn’t be a problem for me.”

The summer signing has also seen Pearson the recipient of his ‘magic hat’ chant which was sung by fans at Home Park during his two years with Argyle.

He continued: "Funnily enough that was my song at Plymouth.

“He’s scored a couple of goals and done really well though. Anything in the air, down his side, Matty gobbles it up, I like the song, but I can’t believe he stole it off me!”

Bradley wasn’t letting his defensive partner move three ahead of him in the goalscoring charts though, despite being originally credited with the goal at Peterborough United in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night, his cross fumbled in by home keeper Conor O’Malley, adding: "He’s trying to claim that one, but he’s not having that one, he’s two in front of me, he’s not three.”